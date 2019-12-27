Global  

Man charged in wife's murder dies in hospital

Fotis Dulos died Thursday after an apparent suicide attempt earlier in the week, according to his lawyer.

The Connecticut man had been charged with the murder and kidnapping of his wife.

Jennifer Dulos&apos;s body has never been found.

Eve Johnson reports.
