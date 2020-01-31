A chunk of Trump border wall collapsed

Global  

Part of President Donald Trump’s border wall collapsed and fell into Mexico.

According to Business Insider, strong winds of up to 37 mph caused the wall to break off.

An agent from Customs and Border Protection said the wall had been set in concrete that had not hardened yet.

The winds were able to blow over about 130 feet long of the newly installed wall.

The collapse renewed criticism over how much the Trump administration spent on the wall.
