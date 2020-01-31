Global  

Frozen Planet: Life on Mars

NASA Scientist Pascal Lee reports from a remote, rocky island in the Canadian High Arctic.

Devon Island is one of the most Mars-like and moon-like places on Earth.

There are craters, canyons and gullies here that mimic the landscapes of the moon and Mars.
