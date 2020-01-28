Trump rails against Dems: 'I just got impeached'

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed his impeachment at a campaign rally in Iowa, while his legal team faced questions in Congress from senators.
"You know we're having probably the best years we've ever had in our country.

And I just got impeached.

Can you believe these people?

I got impeached!

They impeached Trump," said Trump.

Trump's remarks came on Thursday evening (January 30) four days before the Iowa caucus.

A final vote to acquit Trump or remove him from office is likely in coming days, according to Senate aides.




