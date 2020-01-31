Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arrest made in Salinas Cricket Wireless armed robbery

Arrest made in Salinas Cricket Wireless armed robbery

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Arrest made in Salinas Cricket Wireless armed robbery

Arrest made in Salinas Cricket Wireless armed robbery

Jose Nunez was booked into the Monterey County Jail for possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and armed robbery.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Arrest made in Salinas Cricket Wireless armed robbery

WATCH..POLICE IN SALINASMADE AN ARREST TODAY...IN AN ON-GOINGARMED ROBBERYINVESTIGATION.IT HAPPENEDJANUARY SECOND..ATTHE CRICKET WIRELESSSTORE ON TOWTSTREET..POLICE SAY 28 YEAROLD JOSE NUNEZ ROBBEDTHE STORE ATGUNPOINT.HE WAS ARRESTEDTODAY AT ANAPARTMENT ON WILLIAMSROAD..POLICE SAY THEYFOUND THE CLOTHINGWORN DURING THEROBBERY..CASH..ANDOTHER EVIDENCE..NUNEZ WAS BOOKEDINTO THE MONTEREYCOUNTY JAIL ON SEERALCHARGES.###




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ksbw

KSBW Action News 8 Arrest made in Salinas Cricket Wireless armed robbery https://t.co/xDv0MUn4Ib 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.