Arrest made in Salinas Cricket Wireless armed robbery
Jose Nunez was booked into the Monterey County Jail for possession of a firearm, negligent discharge of a firearm and armed robbery.

POLICE IN SALINAS MADE AN ARREST TODAY...IN AN ON-GOING ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION. IT HAPPENED JANUARY SECOND..AT THE CRICKET WIRELESS STORE ON TOWT STREET..POLICE SAY 28 YEAR OLD JOSE NUNEZ ROBBED THE STORE AT GUNPOINT. HE WAS ARRESTED TODAY AT AN APARTMENT ON WILLIAMS ROAD..POLICE SAY THEY FOUND THE CLOTHING WORN DURING THE ROBBERY..CASH..AND OTHER EVIDENCE..NUNEZ WAS BOOKED INTO THE MONTEREY COUNTY JAIL ON SEVERAL CHARGES.





