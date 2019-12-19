Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared

Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared

Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared

Authorities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have declared a state of emergency for Canberra and surrounding areas as massive bushfires continue raging.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Smoke fills sky south of Canberra as state of emergency declared

Authorities in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) have declared a state of emergency for Canberra and surrounding areas as massive bushfires continue raging.

Footage filmed on Friday (January 31) shows smoke filling the sky over the south of Canberra.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia declares state of emergency as heatwave fans bushfires [Video]Australia declares state of emergency as heatwave fans bushfires

Most-populous state of New South Wales battling bushfires fuelled by drought and extreme heat, shrouding Sydney in smog.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.