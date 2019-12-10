Global  

Should Lingard leave Man Utd?

Should Lingard leave Man Utd?

Should Lingard leave Man Utd?

Clinton Morrison and Danny Mills discuss the future of Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caught swearing at Man Utd flop Jesse Lingard during Man City win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caught swearing at Man Utd flop Jesse Lingard during Man City winOle Gunnar Solskjaer was seen yelling at a Manchester United player if he lost the ball one more time...
Daily Star - Published

Solskjaer makes 4 changes, Lingard starts: Man Utd's potential XI to face Man City - opinion

Manchester United's potential line-up to face Manchester City in the second leg of their Carabao Cup...
Football FanCast - Published


Roland_Brice

Roly Brice @Tactical_Times What level do you think Lingard would play at should he leave Utd? What sort of clubs spring to mind? 13 hours ago

SmartDaviduf

💰 Billions💰 Burno should do asap and leave all these signing issh.. get to training Don't wanna see either of Andreas or Lingard start next game 18 hours ago

ryanmasonnnnnn

Ryan RT @NG_________: Andreas and Lingard should leave in the summer if Gomes signs a new contract, Bruno/Mata/Gomes are v good #10 options 19 hours ago

Sumanarevind899

SuMaN @utdsaeed Lingard leave in the summer.. Ole has lost faith in him.. He was given a few Chances to redeem himself..… https://t.co/Gpi8jLtXfU 20 hours ago

ManU45085494

MUFC @mancbornred So u mean to say Ed sanction sales without discussing with ole?Lukaku wanted to leave coz Rashford/Lin… https://t.co/PckxagZcse 21 hours ago

Maslanny1

Maslanny @Sarrista__ Lingard should leave football and further on his dancing career 22 hours ago

Red_DevilJan

Red Devil J Better players make the team better. Lingard and Pereira should leave, or at best remain squad players. They are si… https://t.co/qH7cyyjIH3 1 day ago

SionMatthews

Sion Matthews @MBowen619 @timosilk This is what we want to see, he needs to show more of this. Think lingard should leave at the… https://t.co/eVmtm4fKZj 1 day ago


Jesse Lingard: Man United's winning run has boosted confidence [Video]Jesse Lingard: Man United's winning run has boosted confidence

Jesse Lingard took part in a Coca-Cola event where he surprised young adults from a StreetGames programme in Manchester. He said confidence is high in the squad after two wins against Tottenham and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published

