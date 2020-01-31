Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hip Hop Stands Up After 50 Cent Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hip Hop Stands Up After 50 Cent Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Hip Hop Stands Up After 50 Cent Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hip Hop Stands Up After 50 Cent Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, CA – 50 Cent’s Instagram exploded with reactions to a photo of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The seasoned rapper/actor received the honor in Hollywood on Thursday (January 30) and quickly shared the moment with his 25.2 million Instagram followers.

Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

50 Cent Claims French Montana's Diss at Him Is Fueled by Drugs

The 'Power' star talks about French's accusations that he bought his Hollywood Walk of Fame star...
AceShowbiz - Published

This Is Why 50 Cent Fakes Crying During His Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

The 'In Da Club' hitmaker, who was born Curtis Jackson, received the 2,686th star in late January,...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder [Video]50 Cent & Nicki Minaj Cite Jealousy In Pop Smoke’s Murder

The ripple effects of Pop Smoke’s murder have continued to impact the rap community. The rising artist was shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills home on Wednesday morning (February 19) around 4:30..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:17Published

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.