Volkswagen e-up! – The new electric VW small car

The VW up!

Is a typical city car, but so far the actual version can only be ordered with a combustion engine.

Now we had the chance to test drive the new e-up!.

Its 61 kW electric motor in combination with the 32.3 kWh battery, should ensure a range of up to 260 km.

What the new Volkswagen e-up!

Has to offer and what the range looks like in real traffic I explain during my test drive in the e-up!

Style.

Source: http://quickcarreview.com