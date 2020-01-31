Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bank employees on strike protest at Jantar Mantar

Bank employees on strike protest at Jantar Mantar

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Bank employees on strike protest at Jantar MantarBank employees on strike protest at Jantar Mantar
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shivam1083

shivam RT @UnderpaidBanke7: Everyone one in this country has rights to protest, even if in the form of #Strike. #WageRevision of bank employees is… 12 minutes ago

rishabhgupta134

RISHABH GUPTA @ UNDERPAID BANKER RT @DeccanHerald: Bank employees, as part of the two-day nationwide strike stage a protest at SBM Circle on KG Road, Bengaluru. Read: http… 51 minutes ago

rohitkalra28

ROHIT KALRA RT @kathpal1991: Everyone one in this country has rights to protest, even if in the form of #Strike. #WageRevision of bank employees is pen… 1 hour ago

Sgsahil785

Sahil RT @GauraangSingh: #BankStrike Everyone one in this country has rights to protest, even if in the form of #Strike. #WageRevision of bank em… 1 hour ago

Ambrish18227574

Ambrish Singh RT @wbutian: Everyone one in this country has rights to protest, even if in the form of #Strike. #WageRevision of bank employees is pending… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.