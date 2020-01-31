Seat - The art of seduction

SEAT Design director Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos reveals the seductive strengths of the new Leon on an unprecedented journey through the brand's most confidential facility, the SEAT Design Center In an innovative video, Mesonero-Romanos shows the various areas where the compact was given shape A new interpretation of its proportions, a never before seen interior and the latest technology are the hallmarks of SEAT's bestseller Recording is strictly forbidden.

At the SEAT Design Center everything is confidential so mobile phones and cameras are collected at the entrance.

“We have plenty of secrets here”, says Design director Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos.

This time, however, an exception is made.

In an exclusive video, he guides us through the brand's most private facilities, where the new Leon, which he defines in one word as seductive, was created.

The following are its highlights.