Mazda 100th Anniversary Overview 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:03s - Published Mazda 100th Anniversary Overview Mazda Motor Corporation celebrated its 100th anniversary of its founding on January 30, 2020. It all started in 1920, when Mazda was a Hiroshima cork producer until Jujiro Matsuda, an industrialist, took charge of Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., Ltd in 1921 and transformed the business first into a machine tool producer and then a vehicle manufacturer. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this