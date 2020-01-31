Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mazda 100th Anniversary Overview

Mazda 100th Anniversary Overview

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Mazda 100th Anniversary Overview

Mazda 100th Anniversary Overview

Mazda Motor Corporation celebrated its 100th anniversary of its founding on January 30, 2020.

It all started in 1920, when Mazda was a Hiroshima cork producer until Jujiro Matsuda, an industrialist, took charge of Toyo Cork Kogyo Co., Ltd in 1921 and transformed the business first into a machine tool producer and then a vehicle manufacturer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.