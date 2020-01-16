Stacey Solomon's son wants Joe Swash to be his 'other dad'

Stacey Solomon's son asked her boyfriend Joe Swash if he considers him "another son", in an emotional conversation that left Stacey in tears.



Recent related videos from verified sources Stacey Solomon: My baby has 'a thousand aunties!' Stacey Solomon told BANG Showbiz in an exclusive interview at the 2020 National Television Awards that she has found it easy to juggle her career and motherhood since her baby Rex has "a thousand.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago Stacey Solomon is joining Iain Stirling’s ‘CelebAbility’ Stacey Solomon is joining Iain Stirling’s ‘CelebAbility’ The 'Loose Women' star is to head up the team on Iain Stirling's ITV2 panel show 'CelebAbility', taking the place of fellow former Queen.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:06Published 3 weeks ago