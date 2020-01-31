Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > THAPPAD Trailer Reaction | Taapsee Pannu | Anubhav Sinha | Bhushan Kumar

THAPPAD Trailer Reaction | Taapsee Pannu | Anubhav Sinha | Bhushan Kumar

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:36s - Published < > Embed
THAPPAD Trailer Reaction | Taapsee Pannu | Anubhav Sinha | Bhushan KumarSubscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Team Thappad including Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, and Bhushan Kumar at the trailer preview

The first look poster of Thappad has raised the excitement amongst the audience as it perfectly...
Mid-Day - Published

Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu shines in a powerful, gripping story

The first look poster of Anubhav Sinha's Thappad yesterday had taken the internet by a storm where...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.