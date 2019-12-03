Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The History of Broadway

The History of Broadway

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:40s - Published < > Embed
The History of Broadway

The History of Broadway

Broadway is the epicenter of American theater.

But how did it get its start?

Find out in this video from HowStuffWorks.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Future of Still Golden secured despite Broadway building demolition

Jefferson Bank and Still Golden Social House have collaborated to ensure a future for the bar, which...
bizjournals - Published

‘The Confession of Lily Dare’ Theater Review: Charles Busch Goes Back to Camp

Over the last three decades, Charles Busch has made a name for himself as a playwright and performer...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

livmayyyx

oliviaaa xo RT @WhatsOnStage: Six's Lucy Moss makes Broadway history as youngest female director working on a musical https://t.co/lUIyI5Cu1w https://t… 13 minutes ago

izzy_thompson07

Izzy Thompson RT @SixBroadway: Too many years lost in history and just two weeks left until we're taking back the microphone on BROADWAY! 💜 https://t.co/… 1 hour ago

LPTWomen

LPTWomen Thank you https://t.co/eWDub1sGX0! https://t.co/jlmPdxYJ4x 2 hours ago

KevinWilsonPR

Kevin Wilson RT @LondonTheatre1: SIX - LUCY IS A BROADWAY RECORD BREAKER! As rehearsals began in New York this week for the eagerly awaited Broadway tra… 2 hours ago

LondonTheatre1

LondonTheatre1 SIX - LUCY IS A BROADWAY RECORD BREAKER! As rehearsals began in New York this week for the eagerly awaited Broadway… https://t.co/iSSdLNiXWi 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LaChanze & Celia Rose Gooding Is The First Mother/Daughter Duo On Broadway [Video]LaChanze & Celia Rose Gooding Is The First Mother/Daughter Duo On Broadway

Mother and daughter share how they are making Broadway history as the first mother and daughter pair to star in two of the season’s hottest shows at the same time.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:42Published

Top 10 Must-Read Books for Broadway Lovers [Video]Top 10 Must-Read Books for Broadway Lovers

These must-read books for Broadway lovers will go well with your playbill collection.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.