Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The CIA (and the Mafia) Vs. Castro

The CIA (and the Mafia) Vs. Castro

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:07s - Published < > Embed
The CIA (and the Mafia) Vs. Castro

The CIA (and the Mafia) Vs. Castro

For decades Fidel Castro ruled Cuba -- and the CIA continuously tried to assassinate him.

Some of their plans seemed orthodox, but others were outrageous (and even involved organized crime).

Tune in to learn more about CIA attempts to kill Castro.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JosephB85846697

Joseph Barney Remember Castro was a revolutionary that ended up being worse than the person he overthrew? Revolution invites cont… https://t.co/XKm19lHM0S 11 hours ago

LouisBotha0

Louis Botha @VuyolwethuMban3 @Unathi_Kwaza Correction!. Prior to socialism being being imposed by Castro and prior to the dicta… https://t.co/kEFJpvtkyi 14 hours ago

vahuebner

Nεuroboroσ and Me @jmb063 And kept the mafia from getting their prized Cuba back from Castro too! 22 hours ago

robertelessar

Robert Elessar @RiffeSteve @JustAGurLnSwedn @JRubinBlogger sorry dude but the Cuban revolution was good and he defeated the bad gu… https://t.co/9TJgBnBBif 1 day ago

jacklac02037645

jack lacey @Castro1021 Why does Castro look like a mafia boss 1 day ago

ResistingMordor

Anonymous Jorge de Burgos @TankieSanders @Goodtweet_man JFK wanted peace with Russia and Cuba- CIA wanted to kill Castro. They were also alig… https://t.co/YvQj1a2UOk 2 days ago

mextex1950

Pink Panther Ola! RT @chaplinlives: Hey Chris Matthews, you don't get to ask how somebody feels about Fidel Castro, until YOU ANSWER how you felt about the b… 3 days ago

PPatillas

PacoPatillas @blakehounshell @AnnCoulter We all should be nauseated with USA illegal international intervention. Are you mad Cas… https://t.co/bqeqHPrhBb 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.