Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford.

Fernandes completed his move to the Premier League from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday - following the same path as five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.
