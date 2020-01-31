Americans Are Fed Up with Having Little Control Over Their Data!

Global  

Many people are aware that personal information isn’t all that safe anymore, and Americans want that to change.

A new DataGrail study found that eight in 10 Americans think there should be a law that protects their personal data.

Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.
