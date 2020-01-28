An Officer and a Movie: Medal of Honor

Doug Sterner, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and Curator of the Military Times Hall of Valor, tells the story of America&#039;s first African-American recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor.



