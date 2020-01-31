Custom Cabinet Stores Surprising Secret now < > Embed Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:42s - Published Custom Cabinet Stores Surprising Secret Occurred on January 27, 2020 / Victoria, Texas, USA Info: "This custom-built buffet style cabinet hides a surprising secret. It's lined with cedar beadboard. The exterior is a rustic reclaimed cedar. Steel supporting framework inside. It's WiFi-enabled, RFID secured, Alexa supported and also has a phone app." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this