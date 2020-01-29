Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump rails against Dems: 'I just got impeached'

Trump rails against Dems: 'I just got impeached'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Trump rails against Dems: 'I just got impeached'

Trump rails against Dems: 'I just got impeached'

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed his impeachment at a campaign rally in Iowa, while his legal team faced questions in Congress from senators.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump rails against Dems: 'I just got impeached' [Video]Trump rails against Dems: 'I just got impeached'

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed his impeachment at a campaign rally in Iowa, while his legal team faced questions in Congress from senators.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Will Senate Dems, GOP play swapsies for witnesses? [Video]Will Senate Dems, GOP play swapsies for witnesses?

US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump&apos;s impeachment trial.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.