Sidewalk Size Snow Plow and Salt Spreader

Sidewalk Size Snow Plow and Salt Spreader

Sidewalk Size Snow Plow and Salt Spreader

Occurred on February 18, 2018 / Muskegon, Michigan, USA Info from Licensor: "We build crazy high-end custom power wheels with scale realism and features.

My son wanted a working plow truck to help with snow removal.

We spent $3000 building the ultimate 4x4 electric ride on.

The working V plow wasn't enough and he came up with the idea to build a working electric salt spreader to melt sidewalk ice."
