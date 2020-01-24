Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Premier League > Premier League transfer round-up: Arsenal sign Cedric Soares

Premier League transfer round-up: Arsenal sign Cedric Soares

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Premier League transfer round-up: Arsenal sign Cedric Soares

Premier League transfer round-up: Arsenal sign Cedric Soares

Latest Premier League January transfer window round-up as West Ham look to have won the race for Jarrod Bowen.

The Hull attacking midfielder is currently on his way to London for a medical ahead of signing a deal worth £20m.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Premier League transfer changes that could affect Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs next season

The Premier League transfer changes that could affect Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs next seasonArsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and the rest of the Premier League clubs will decide at a meeting on...
Football.london - Published

Premier League transfer rumours: Arsenal close in on key signing, Tottenham set to offload duo

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from across the Premier League, with Arsenal, Chelsea and...
Football.london - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League today. https://t.co/YZdoLbC22c #football #soccer #Football 10 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Premier League transfer round-up: Wolves sign Portuguese winger Podence from Olympiacos: https://t.co/PvSXa70Jpd #PremierLeague 23 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes: https://t.co/eVVbyetrJ5 #BrunoFernandes #BrunoFernandes 2 days ago

Footballorgin

FOOTBALLORGIN Premier League transfer round up - 28 January 2020 3 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move: https://t.co/bjLTcwHktR #Eriksen #ChristianEriksen 3 days ago

Footballorgin

FOOTBALLORGIN Premier League transfer round up - 27 January 2020 4 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Newcastle #United transfer and takeover news RECAP: Winner of Oxford replay will face West Bromwich Albion in FA Cu… https://t.co/0XufSUW6bz 4 days ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Premier League transfer round-up: Young set for Inter Milan switch: https://t.co/Lki0lVxNgy #PremierLeague 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League 2019/20 on TV: Week 22 preview [Video]Premier League 2019/20 on TV: Week 22 preview

RadioTimes.com’s Michael Potts sits down with MOTD magazine features editor Lee Stobbs to discuss the upcoming round of Premier League games on TV.motdmag.com/For all the latest TV, movie and..

Credit: Radio Times     Duration: 27:32Published

'Fernandes could help Man Utd reach CL' [Video]'Fernandes could help Man Utd reach CL'

Kaveh Solhekol tells the Transfer Show that Bruno Fernandes could be key for Manchester United's efforts in challenging for the Champions League spots in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.