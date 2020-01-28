Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK

Staff at RAF Brize Norton are preparing for the arrival of British nationals who have been trapped in Wuhan, China following the coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Britons on evacuation flight home from Wuhan

Eighty-three UK citizens and 27 foreign nationals are heading to RAF Brize Norton, the Foreign Office...
BBC News - Published

Plane leaves Wuhan with 83 Britons and 27 foreigners aboard

A plane carrying 83 British and 27 foreign nationals flew out on Friday from China's central city of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

IomMediaTVRadio

IOMTV News RT @BBCNWT: Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan - the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus out… 2 hours ago

justonepatriot

Patti Dennis RT @IanBroughall: Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan - the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavir… 3 hours ago

IanBroughall

IanBroughall Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan - the Chinese city at the centre of the cor… https://t.co/1ZtFua7arZ 3 hours ago

GraemebrettWil1

LOUISCYPHER RT @Public_Eye_XVA: "Eighty-three Britons* and 27 foreign nationals..are on a flight back to the UK..The government initially estimated up… 4 hours ago

SalemJakes

Salem Lee Jakes 🏳️‍🌈 “Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan are on a flight back to the UK. On arrival… https://t.co/bZVwRkaHzj 5 hours ago

Public_Eye_XVA

Andrew Ward "Eighty-three Britons* and 27 foreign nationals..are on a flight back to the UK..The government initially estimated… https://t.co/NHCmgNXPIY 5 hours ago

CoronaVUpdates

Coronavirus Updates “Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan are on a flight back to the UK. On arrival… https://t.co/wnQIzpUfTE 5 hours ago

BBCNWT

BBC North West Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan - the Chinese city at the centre of the cor… https://t.co/lNowXdzqx3 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return [Video]Coronavirus: Foreign Office warns against travel to China as UK nationals are set to return

Britons in the coronavirus-hit Chinese province of Hubei could be flown home as early as Thursday as the Foreign Office has warned against "all but essential travel" to the country. The Foreign Office..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.