She’s Playing Elizabeth Warren—But Will She Vote for Her?

In Des Moines, Iowa, Mary Bricker is undecided but plays Elizabeth Warren in “Adore Us!

Line,” a musical in which actors play candidates auditioning to become the next President.

Here’s what happens when Mary finally meets Senator Warren.
