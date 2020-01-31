Ambulances arrive at RAF Brize Norton as 83 British nationals trapped in Wuhan set for UK return

Global  

Staff at RAF Brize Norton are preparing for the arrival of British nationals who have been trapped in Wuhan, China following the coronavirus outbreak.
Staff at RAF Brize Norton are preparing for the arrival of British nationals who have been trapped in Wuhan, China following the coronavirus outbreak.

A plane carrying 150 passengers and 83 UK nationals is expected to land at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire early this afternoon (January 31).

The flight had been scheduled to leave China at 07:00 local time (23:00 GMT Thursday) but was delayed after a lack of clearance from Chinese authorities.

Military doctors are onboard the chartered plane in case immediate treatment is necessary, although any passengers displaying symptoms of the virus have been barred from boarding.



