Gove on coronavirus: “We are ready to keep people safe”

UK nationals who are onboard a plane from Wuhan in China will get "all of the support that they need" says Michael Gove.

The flight is due to arrive at Brize Norton, Oxfordshire, at around 1pm on Friday, from where British passengers will be transferred to an NHS facility on Merseyside for quarantine.

Report by Patelr.

