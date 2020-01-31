Global  

U.S. State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China

The order comes as the American Airlines pilots union launches a lawsuit against the company to stop flying there, amid the coronavirus outbreak, Jason DeRusha reports (1:39).

WCCO This Morning - January 31, 2020
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. State Department warns Americans against China travel over virus

The U.S. State Department increased its travel advisory for China on Thursday, as the death toll from...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


‘Do not travel to China’ because of coronavirus risk, US tells citizens

‘Do not travel to China’ because of coronavirus risk, US tells citizensPhoto by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images Americans shouldn’t travel to China because of...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBS News



harveyjkaye

Harvey J Kaye The State Department tells Americans not to travel to China. https://t.co/LudNp0SIKS via @NYTimes 2 minutes ago

ahmor

Lin RT @cnnbrk: The State Department elevates its warning and tells Americans not to travel to China as the coronavirus outbreak continues http… 3 minutes ago

GiffensParadox

Giffens Paradox @carlquintanilla @FactSet The state department tells people, don’t go to China because you might get sick and tells… https://t.co/DHQ4pm2o9P 8 minutes ago

PamelaLanghorne

Pamela Langhorne @DrOz @DrTomFrieden So the State Department now wants to tell Americans not to travel to China, but they are allowi… https://t.co/Qrstcm4syo 13 minutes ago

2_Firebaugh

Norman Firebaugh State Department urges Americans not to travel to China amid coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/khe5oTj50y 23 minutes ago

ogboombostic

BobbyBosticMedia The State Department tells Americans not to go to China. https://t.co/hlZjE0jacp 43 minutes ago

inescecilia63

Sevencosas RT @CNN: The State Department elevates its warning and tells Americans not to travel to China due to the recent Wuhan coronavirus outbreak… 54 minutes ago

jo_williams5

JoAnne Williams State Department urges Americans not to travel to China amid coronavirus outbreak | TheHill https://t.co/MR7Pzlwt3j #SmartNews 1 hour ago


Latest On Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Latest On Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak

The State Department has issued a new warning urging Americans against traveling to China. It comes as the country has confirmed almost 10,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 200 deaths. CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:33Published

Despite Warnings, Southern California Travelers Head To China [Video]Despite Warnings, Southern California Travelers Head To China

On Thursday night, the United States Department of State issued a warning that said Americans should not to travel to China.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:43Published

