Team Siannise, Team Rebecca & Casa Amor’s Return | Love Island Unpacked

The nation was divided for different reasons this week, with Team Siannise versus Team Rebecca, as the pair went to war over Luke T.

The villa also said goodbye to Connor, as he was ripped apart from Sophie and six new girls are waiting in Casa Amor.
ivannadrpic

ivanna Team Rebecca all dee way 🙌🏻 F*ck Siánnise and her hypocritical, fake***🐍 #LoveIsland 2 days ago

PocketSizeNisa

Vagina Dentata Still team Rebecca, cause she was getting heat for this***for two days cause Siannise was being an entitled brat… https://t.co/4docYwIcI3 3 days ago

opinionatedwom4

opinionatedwoman #LoveIsland #nta #LoveIsland2020 #LoveIslandUK #whos team are you on...??? RT siannise Like for Rebecca https://t.co/2b8S0czHrC 3 days ago

manlikekobzuna

Kobz I’m team Rebecca. Sorry you don’t come Love Island to find friendship, you’re there for find love...Siannise is jus… https://t.co/UUMcyj8J6Q 3 days ago

Mummy_Central

Purple Reigns 💜 I’m sorry but whether you’re on Team Siannise or Team Rebecca... Luke T is the least sincere guy in the villa and… https://t.co/CiOGyPyAnt 3 days ago

AliceP104

Alice Pennington Re argument between Siannise&Rebecca, finding it hard to pick a side but more team Siannise on this🤔Siannise probab… https://t.co/byGXCwQ9Eq 4 days ago

AMill1994

Abby Millard Rebecca is awful! Team Siannise! #LoveIsland 4 days ago

leigh_hutchison

Sarcastic-Leigh I’m neither Team Rebecca or Team Siannise. Both spoiled girls who have never been told No #LoveIsland 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Villa Is Finally Heating Up | Love Island Unpacked [Video]The Villa Is Finally Heating Up | Love Island Unpacked

While the South Africa villa has got off to a slower start than usual, new bombshell Rebecca descended upon the villa this week and caused more than a stir with the existing couples. Now two new boys,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Bombshell Alert [Video]Bombshell Alert

We've got some new Love Island Bombshells! Meet 22 year-old Luke Trotman, a semi-pro footballer & student from Luton He's made it clear he's got his eye on Siânnise and Leanne. Mike Boateng might..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:02Published

