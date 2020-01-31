Nuno: Bruno Fernandes a fantastic player 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:23s - Published Nuno: Bruno Fernandes a fantastic player Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has hailed Manchester United's new signing Bruno Fernandes as a 'fantastic player' ahead of the two sides meeting on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this