Nuno: Wolves still working on incomings

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo thanks Ryan Bennett for his time at the club ahead of a loan move to Leicester, and suggests they are still working on incomings.
