Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What senior citizens want from Nirmala Sitharaman | If I Were FM | Budget 2020

What senior citizens want from Nirmala Sitharaman | If I Were FM | Budget 2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:21s - Published < > Embed
What senior citizens want from Nirmala Sitharaman | If I Were FM | Budget 2020

What senior citizens want from Nirmala Sitharaman | If I Were FM | Budget 2020

Hindustan Times speaks to senior citizens on the upcoming budget to find out their expectations from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Issues focussed by senior citizens include economic conditions, unemployment, encouraging investments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GirlchampJinty

Jeanette Miller RT @LiamMSYP: Today,@patrickharvie called on the Scottish Government to make bus transport for all young people free. Just like our senior… 5 hours ago

CarlaCube

Shakalaka @queen_bies @jaketapper That’s what I want to know. are they phone surveys? I don’t know anyone including my senior… https://t.co/VzDyhhDzPb 16 hours ago

mygammie

🇺🇸🇺🇸KATHY🇺🇸🇺🇸 accurate statement of what the American Citizens who live outside of the swamp want and expect from their governmen… https://t.co/hIYQOjZvQQ 16 hours ago

LiamMSYP

Liam Fowley MSYP🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Today,@patrickharvie called on the Scottish Government to make bus transport for all young people free. Just like o… https://t.co/OyRC1tKoKK 23 hours ago

mary_thomann

Mary I want to join a movie club because aside from one friend I really dont have anyone to discuss movies with and movi… https://t.co/YlGkUhreAe 1 day ago

DRDarkeNY

D.R. #ILikeBernie Darke 🌹 @Chris_H_Politic @AlxThomp @EmmaKinery Don't be ridiculous, it's not as if they can actually figure out how to use… https://t.co/EXVgauDlaz 2 days ago

GoomerOfdog

GoomerOfDog I think I'll sit in my recliner and take a nap. Being tired is what I get from being up early. One of the Gals from… https://t.co/95FLT5ceuz 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.