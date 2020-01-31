Global  

UK composer creates funny, if sweary, Brexit Day jingle to 'make people smile'

A professional composer for television created a foul-mouthed tongue-in-cheek jingle to commemorate the United Kingdom's exit of the European Union on January 31.

Footage shows Nick Harvey at his home in East Sussex playing a keyboard and singing his sweary little dittie in a tongue-in-cheek manner describing many people's frustration around the country through the medium of song.

He sings: "What a colossal f*** up, we leave the EU today / What a colossal f*** up, hip hip hip hooray / The whole world, they are laughing at us / We've become Europe's runts / We're such a bunch of c****." Harvey told Newsflare: "I’ve been a professional composer for most of my adult life but have been creating music since I was a kid.

"I wrote it because I wanted to make people smile on what, for a lot of people, is a very dark day.

"It took less than a minute to write."
