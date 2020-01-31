Chief Medical Officer: First two coronavirus patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published Chief Medical Officer: First two coronavirus patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre Two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Britain reports first two cases of coronavirus Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such...

Reuters - Published 3 hours ago



Coronavirus: Two people in England test positive for virus TWO patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus,...

The Argus - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this 24⁷ RT @mickbk: The UK confirms its first two cases of Wuhan coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer: “We can confirm that two patients in England,… 54 seconds ago Ellie Philpotts First cases of #coronavirusuk, @DHSCgovuk confirms. @CMO_England said the patients are receiving specialist care an… https://t.co/D5QajkCslV 4 minutes ago सरदार RT @News_Executive: Breaking: The first two cases of coronavirus confirmed in UK, the two patients are members of the same family, Chief Me… 6 minutes ago MITCHY 🎯 RT @LBCNews: The first cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, the Chief Medical Officer says. https://t.co/mjr8YCCQ2h 9 minutes ago Nigel Seymour Coronavirus hits the UK as two family members test positive for deadly virus: The first two people have tested posi… https://t.co/wT4ODmVr6j 22 minutes ago 323856 RT @RTUKnews: BREAKING: First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK – chief medical officer https://t.co/gux3kwZSyD https://t.co/SM… 28 minutes ago Jay Chance RT @DylanJBoles: UK confirms first two cases of coronavirus. "Two people from the same family have tested positive for coronavirus in the… 43 minutes ago