Chief Medical Officer: First two coronavirus patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre
Chief Medical Officer: First two coronavirus patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre
Two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said.
