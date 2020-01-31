Global  

Chief Medical Officer: First two coronavirus patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre

Two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said.
Recent related news from verified sources

Britain reports first two cases of coronavirus

Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such...
Reuters - Published

Coronavirus: Two people in England test positive for virus

TWO patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus,...
The Argus - Published


miyag97

24⁷ RT @mickbk: The UK confirms its first two cases of Wuhan coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer: “We can confirm that two patients in England,… 54 seconds ago

eleanor__p

Ellie Philpotts First cases of #coronavirusuk, @DHSCgovuk confirms. @CMO_England said the patients are receiving specialist care an… https://t.co/D5QajkCslV 4 minutes ago

kachoomar

सरदार RT @News_Executive: Breaking: The first two cases of coronavirus confirmed in UK, the two patients are members of the same family, Chief Me… 6 minutes ago

mitchmils

MITCHY 🎯 RT @LBCNews: The first cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, the Chief Medical Officer says. https://t.co/mjr8YCCQ2h 9 minutes ago

nrs3079

Nigel Seymour Coronavirus hits the UK as two family members test positive for deadly virus: The first two people have tested posi… https://t.co/wT4ODmVr6j 22 minutes ago

8hrXYaDlaujfyiA

323856 RT @RTUKnews: BREAKING: First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK – chief medical officer https://t.co/gux3kwZSyD https://t.co/SM… 28 minutes ago

JayChance5

Jay Chance RT @DylanJBoles: UK confirms first two cases of coronavirus. "Two people from the same family have tested positive for coronavirus in the… 43 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two patients in England test positive for coronavirus [Video]Two patients in England test positive for coronavirus

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has confirmed that two members of the same family have tested positive for the coronavirus in Newcastle, England. Report by Patelr. Like..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:35Published

Wuhan virus might infect people faster than Ebola [Video]Wuhan virus might infect people faster than Ebola

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese Researchers find that the novel coronavirus epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days during the initial outbreak from December last year to early this month. The statistical..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

