Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Son's Touching Gift To Mom Turns To Trip Of A Lifetime, As Bears WR Allen Robinson Sends Them Both To The Super Bowl

Son's Touching Gift To Mom Turns To Trip Of A Lifetime, As Bears WR Allen Robinson Sends Them Both To The Super Bowl

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:46s - Published < > Embed
Son's Touching Gift To Mom Turns To Trip Of A Lifetime, As Bears WR Allen Robinson Sends Them Both To The Super Bowl

Son's Touching Gift To Mom Turns To Trip Of A Lifetime, As Bears WR Allen Robinson Sends Them Both To The Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson and his mother, Tatenesha, are on their way to the airport after Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson saw the touching moment Lamar gave his mother half of the $1,000 he’d received as a gift for completing a parenting skills class.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TimMcNicholas

Tim McNicholas RT @LaurenVictory: “Somebody that I would probably think that would never see me.” #Chicago father-to-be headed to #SuperBowl courtesy of… 14 hours ago

PatchIllinois

Patch Illinois Son’s Touching Gift To Mom Turns To Trip Of A Lifetime To The Super Bowl https://t.co/74rD7E0hBy https://t.co/TJ0Vxu02Yn 1 day ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Son's Touching Gift To Mom Turns To Trip Of A Lifetime, As Bears WR Allen Robinson Sends Them Both To The Super Bow… https://t.co/Y4uSMmb7s8 1 day ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago Son's Touching Gift To Mom Turns To Trip Of A Lifetime, As Bears WR Allen Robinson Sends Them Both To The Super Bow… https://t.co/7m7mbKWZjT 2 days ago

CBSLocalSports

CBS Local Sports The #Bears receiver is sending the pair on a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami. https://t.co/502fW8YCpK 2 days ago

SkerrettMaritza

Maritza Skerrett Son’s Touching Gift To Mom Turns To Trip Of A Lifetime, As Bears WR Allen Robinson Sends Them Both To The Super Bowl https://t.co/XcdjqpKLzv 2 days ago

LaurenVictory

LAUREN VICTORY “Somebody that I would probably think that would never see me.” #Chicago father-to-be headed to #SuperBowl courtes… https://t.co/a42HMJZ7Ff 2 days ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago As millions of Americans grab the chips and salsa for Super Bowl Sunday, the Morning Insiders are following a famil… https://t.co/o8kKVOK1iB 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.