Son's Touching Gift To Mom Turns To Trip Of A Lifetime, As Bears WR Allen Robinson Sends Them Both To The Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson and his mother, Tatenesha, are on their way to the airport after Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson saw the touching moment Lamar gave his mother half of the $1,000 he'd received as a gift for completing a parenting skills class.

