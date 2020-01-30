Steak drama forced Jameela Jamil to turn down Leonardo DiCaprio party invite 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published Steak drama forced Jameela Jamil to turn down Leonardo DiCaprio party invite Actress and activist Jameela Jamil turned down an invitation to party with Leonardo DiCaprio, so she could smuggle steaks out of an A-list bash.

Jameela Jamil Explains Why She Turned Down An Invitation To A Leonardo DiCaprio-Hosted Party on 'Fallon'! Jameela Jamil paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (January 29)

