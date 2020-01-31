Berge: Wilder was the main reason I came now < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:59s - Published Berge: Wilder was the main reason I came Sheffield United's record signing Sander Berge exclusively talks to Sky Sports News. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Footy Accumulators Sander Berge on his talks with Chris Wilder: “That was the main reason I came here and chose this club. I’ve spoke… https://t.co/DWZ15ibktF 10 minutes ago Steve RT @kateburlaga: @SkySports_Tim grabs Sander Berge/Burge for a natter... #hesnorwegian https://t.co/HqVFXzUYaF 16 minutes ago Elliott Johnson RT @footballdaily: Sheffield United's record signing Sander Berge on joining the club 🗣"The main reason I chose this club was because of C… 19 minutes ago Kate Burlaga @SkySports_Tim grabs Sander Berge/Burge for a natter... #hesnorwegian https://t.co/HqVFXzUYaF 23 minutes ago Football Daily Sheffield United's record signing Sander Berge on joining the club 🗣"The main reason I chose this club was because… https://t.co/1xMMpI0onA 37 minutes ago