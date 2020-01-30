Global  

Drones used to persuade Chinese citizens to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak

A drone has been used to persuade a pensioner to wear a mask in a village in northern China during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
A drone has been used to persuade a pensioner to wear a mask in a village in northern China during the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The video, shot in Tumed Left Banner in northern China's Inner Mongolia on January 28, shows an elderly woman without wearing a mask outside.

A man was heard saying to the old woman through a loudspeaker installed on the drone: "Granny, stop staring at it.

It is our village's drone.

Do not go here and there in the open air without wearing a mask.

Go back home quickly and wash your hands." According to reports, the 27-year-old man named Guo Junjie is a wedding photographer and he uses drones sometimes during his work.

So he came up with the idea to use a drone to supervise villagers to wear masks.




