Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 5 Tips To Host A Healthy Super Bowl Party!

5 Tips To Host A Healthy Super Bowl Party!

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
5 Tips To Host A Healthy Super Bowl Party!

5 Tips To Host A Healthy Super Bowl Party!

Just because it’s the Super Bowl, doesn't mean you have to throw clean eating out the window.

Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has tips to host a healthy Super Bowl party!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Healthy Living Solutions for the New Year | The Balancing Act [Video]Healthy Living Solutions for the New Year | The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act is back for 2020! Stay tuned as we discuss helpful, easy, and delicious ways to stay healthy all year long.When you want a nice refreshing lift without the guilt, do it naturally with..

Credit: Rant Sports     Duration: 19:09Published

Efficient Ways to Clean up After Your Super Bowl Party [Video]Efficient Ways to Clean up After Your Super Bowl Party

Hosting a Super Bowl party can get messy. These efficient cleaning tips will help you get back on track soon after the game is over. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.