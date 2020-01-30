Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Public review of Jawaani Jaaneman | Saif Ali Khan | Tabu | Alaya F

Public review of Jawaani Jaaneman | Saif Ali Khan | Tabu | Alaya F

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:28s - Published < > Embed
Public review of Jawaani Jaaneman | Saif Ali Khan | Tabu | Alaya F

Public review of Jawaani Jaaneman | Saif Ali Khan | Tabu | Alaya F

Public review of Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman is out.

Moviegoers loved the film and Saif’s performance.

People think the movie is definitely a one-time watch.

The movie was released on 31st January and stars Tabu and newcomer Alaya F.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh aka Bua shares a secret about Chunky Panday and her

Bua (Bharti Singh) is seen flirting with Chunky Panday in a recent promo of The Kapil Sharma Show...
Bollywood Life - Published

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Review: Saif Ali Khan sure to make your heart go 'Ole Ole', Alaya F shows tremendous potential

Catch the review of Nitin Kakkar's 'Jawaani Jaaneman' starring Saif Ali Khan, debutante Alaya F, and...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MRoopchand143

Roopchand Mahanthi RT @filmfare: The audience gives a thumbs-up to #JawaaniJaaneman. https://t.co/8UDMu3sm7n 20 minutes ago

priyanshonline

Priyansh sood RT @filmfare: Take a look at the public review of #JawaaniJaaneman. https://t.co/8UDMu3aKIN 55 minutes ago

LehrenNetworks

Lehren Networks Public Review Of Jawaani Jaaneman Watch the first public reaction of this week: https://t.co/vJi5PRClrk… https://t.co/lLWwp9radd 2 hours ago

filmfare

Filmfare The audience gives a thumbs-up to #JawaaniJaaneman. https://t.co/8UDMu3sm7n 2 hours ago

Movie_Headlines

Movie News Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review in Hindi & also watch the Public Responses Read: https://t.co/gtNEEcv3ZE… https://t.co/HEB5XLgR0k 2 hours ago

filmfare

Filmfare Take a look at the public review of #JawaaniJaaneman. https://t.co/8UDMu3aKIN 3 hours ago

SHOeB229

Shoeb Pattni RT @bollywood_life: Jawaani Jaaneman public review: Fans love Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer for its performances, and humour #AlayaF… 4 hours ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu surendran Jawaani Jaaneman public review: Fans love Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer for its performances, and humour… https://t.co/UrRGTPmHMp 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Video [Video]Video

Saif Ali Khan, Alya F and Tabu come together as a dysfunctional family in the latest Jawaani Jaaneman.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:08Published

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alaya F attend special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman [Video]Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alaya F attend special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of Jawaani Jaaneman. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrived for the screening. Saif and Kareena twinned in black and blue. Alaya F was also spotted..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.