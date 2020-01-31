Baltimore Police Searching For Two Missing Foster Children 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:24s - Published Baltimore Police Searching For Two Missing Foster Children The children were last seen at Govans Elementary school. They were last seen wearing white polo shirts and blue pants.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this The Baltimore Times RT @wjz: IT ONLY TAKES 2 SECONDS TO SHARE: Police are searching for a missing 2-year-old boy in Elkridge. https://t.co/UAfASVB9ss 1 hour ago 🆘Karla Handley 🏳️‍🌈 #TheResistance RT @wjz: ** IT ONLY TAKES 2 SECONDS TO SHARE ** Laurel Police are searching for a critical missing 14-year-old Jennifer Funes Villatoro. h… 3 hours ago