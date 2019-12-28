News 18 Weekend Planner from 01/31 - 02/02

Off, new 18 this morning's weekend planner is back.

Cody melin joins us this morning with a few events to check out.

Cody, what can folks get out and do this weekend?

Good morning trevor.

It's nice to be back.

As always, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend.

Just a warning if you're sensitive to lights.

The video in this first story does have flashing lights.

This first event is pretty "lit."

The long center will be celebrating 50 years of pink floyd with a multi-media laser and light show.

Saturday's show promises to feature pink floyd's music, quote "like you've never seen before."

And to take the show over the top, laser glasses will be included.

Doors open saturday at 7 p-m.

The show starts at 8.

Main floor tickets are 32.50 a person and second floor tickets cost 28.50.

I'll have a link to buy tickets on our website w-l-f-i dot com.

Have you ever wondered how other cultures bring in the new year?

The purdue asian american and asian resource and cultural center wants you to check out their lunar new year celebration.

This saturday, join the purdue community in a celebration full of activity booths, a chinese performing arts troupe, taekwondo, and a lion dance.

There will even be some tasty food options to check out.

Pamela sari says it's important for people to experience new things.

I think my favorite part is to be able to showcase the diversity of how people celebrate because the lunar new year is celebrated across asian communities and i think it's very important for me and for the aaarcc to showcase that diversity.

This year marks the year of the rat.

If you were born in 1984, 1996, 2008, that's you.

The chinese zodiac rat's personality is outgoing, cheerful, and sociable in character.

The celebration runs from 11 a-m to 2 p-m this saturday at the purdue corec feature gym.

The event is free and open to anyone.

Also happening this weekend, the purdue ag alumni association is hosting their annual fish fry.

It will be held saturday at the blue ribbon pavilion at the indiana state fairgrounds in indianapolis.

Ranveer (ron-veer) chandra will be this year's guest speaker.

Chandra is the chief scientist as microsoft azure global.

Tickets are on sale for 25 dollars.

Doors open at 10 a-m.

Round-trip bus transportation is available from west lafayette for 10-dollars per person.

If you didn't have enough time to write down all the events, no worries.

Be sure to head over to our website w-l-f-i dot com.

I'll have all of these stories posted along with links to each event.

Have a great weekend.

Cody melin, news 18.

Friday