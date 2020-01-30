India reports first positive case of novel coronavirus and shifts patient to isolation ward

India has reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus on January 30 in the southern state of Kerala.

The patient was studying at female medical college in Wuhan University, and has now been shifted to an isolation ward of Thrissur medical college.

Reportedly the patient had recently returned to India from Wuhan, and is in a stable condition, while hospitals nationwide have been advised to monitor all patients presenting with symptoms of the lethal disease.