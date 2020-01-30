Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > India reports first positive case of novel coronavirus and shifts patient to isolation ward

India reports first positive case of novel coronavirus and shifts patient to isolation ward

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
India reports first positive case of novel coronavirus and shifts patient to isolation ward

India reports first positive case of novel coronavirus and shifts patient to isolation ward

India has reported its first positive case of novel coronavirus on January 30 in the southern state of Kerala.

The patient was studying at female medical college in Wuhan University, and has now been shifted to an isolation ward of Thrissur medical college.

Reportedly the patient had recently returned to India from Wuhan, and is in a stable condition, while hospitals nationwide have been advised to monitor all patients presenting with symptoms of the lethal disease.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kerala reports India's 1st confirmed case of nCoV

*Thiruvananthapuram:* A positive case of novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has been detected in Kerala's...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Reuters


It's official: India's first coronavirus case confirmed in Kerala

The Union ministry of health and family welfare on Thursday said one positive case of Novel...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

arshuaaa

Arsalan Ashraf RT @plexusmd: India reported its first positive case of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) on Thursday. To read more, click here: https://t.co/tFuhNs… 2 hours ago

Theknowledgega3

The_knowledge_gainer RT @Theknowledgega3: India Reports it's First Confirmed Corona Virus case. One Positive case of Novel Corona Virus Patient, of a Student St… 7 hours ago

Theknowledgega3

The_knowledge_gainer India Reports it's First Confirmed Corona Virus case. One Positive case of Novel Corona Virus Patient, of a Student… https://t.co/HSCtQoAhtS 7 hours ago

Fakhrisaleh4

Fakhri saleh Kerela reports:~ first confermed positive #coronavirues case in India :Le indian https://t.co/BKl1w9taZ3 9 hours ago

nickmaneck

Listener RT @livemint: India’s preparedness in focus as student from Wuhan varsity tests positive (report by @neetu_csharma) https://t.co/XyjlszvI… 9 hours ago

livemint

Livemint India’s preparedness in focus as student from Wuhan varsity tests positive (report by @neetu_csharma) https://t.co/XyjlszvINa 9 hours ago

plexusmd

PlexusMD India reported its first positive case of Novel Coronavirus (nCoV) on Thursday. To read more, click here:… https://t.co/NcHOnGx5Cf 9 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Busting myths related to novel #Coronavirus. Read on! #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/cnxBVIlUzV 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

First coronavirus cases hit UK as evacuees arrive [Video]First coronavirus cases hit UK as evacuees arrive

Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain, England&apos;s chief medical officer said on Friday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Doctors Closely Monitoring Couple With Coronavirus [Video]Doctors Closely Monitoring Couple With Coronavirus

Test results came back positive for the husband of the woman who has Illinois's first case of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.