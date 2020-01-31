Global  

Professor Chris Whitty discusses 'self-isolation'

Professor Chris Whitty discusses 'self-isolation'

Professor Chris Whitty discusses 'self-isolation'

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has urged people who have come from wider mainland China and are showing any symptoms associated with the coronavirus to "self-isolate".

Chief Medical Officer: First two coronavirus patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre

Two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said.

Two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said.

Two patients in England test positive for coronavirus [Video]Two patients in England test positive for coronavirus

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, has confirmed that two members of the same family have tested positive for the coronavirus in Newcastle, England. Report by Patelr. Like..

