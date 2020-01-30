Global  

Chief Justice Reads Question About Himself

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) asks House managers whether Chief Justice John Roberts presiding over an impeachment trial without witnesses contributes to a loss of legitimacy of the Supreme Court.
