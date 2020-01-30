Global  

Watch: Britons arrive home after evacuation from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan

Watch: Britons arrive home after evacuation from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan
Coronavirus: Britons on evacuation flight home from Wuhan

On arrival, the 83 British passengers will be taken to hospital and quarantined for two weeks.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayReuters IndiaReuters


UK delays evacuation flight from coronavirus epicentre in China

Britain has delayed a planned evacuation of its citizens from the coronavirus hit Chinese city of...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



