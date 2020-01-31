Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > American Chopper: PJD Cepheid Aftershow 1

American Chopper: PJD Cepheid Aftershow 1

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 04:45s - Published < > Embed
American Chopper: PJD Cepheid Aftershow 1

American Chopper: PJD Cepheid Aftershow 1

How did Paul Jr. Designs translate a white box into an awesome chopper?

Junior explains what inspired the Cepheid Bike, then Mikey answers a viewer question about what musical instruments he plays.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Chopper: PJD Build Off Part 1 [Video]American Chopper: PJD Build Off Part 1

In the aftershow, Paul talks about the format of the upcoming PJD, OCC and Jesse James build-off and other questions.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:04Published

American Chopper: Staph Meeting [Video]American Chopper: Staph Meeting

In order to kick off PJD&amp;#039;s latest project -- a bike for Cepheid, a medical diagnostics company -- Junior invites his new client to conduct a staph test on Mikey.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.