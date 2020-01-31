Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Is King the answer for Utd?

Is King the answer for Utd?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Is King the answer for Utd?

Is King the answer for Utd?

Eni Aluko wonders why Manchester United are moving for Joshua King when players like Edinson Cavani may be available.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FPLShark

Garf 🗣 @FPLCougars Absolutely. What a joke. Smacks of desperation. If we believe the following were available; Rondon Ki… https://t.co/WEj03364RX 30 minutes ago

MandyKilpatric4

Mandy Kilpatrick RT @stixsandstones: @CraigCo62 @MandyKilpatric4 Many country's in the world are ruled! Those dictators don't have to answer to anyone! Stan… 56 minutes ago

king_aysnoop

Awhysofficial_ RT @UgwunnaEjikem: Lil Wayne is such a mood... "I'm into me and me alone"🤣🤣 That last question tho💀 I'd have loved to hear his answer.… 58 minutes ago

0_negatron2

Negatron2.0 RT @rise_alien: You don't have to ask what would happen if Obama did 1/2 of Trump's shit What would happen if YOU did it? - Find out when… 1 hour ago

taurus_nutchu

Chuchuu RT @soompi: "Don’t be afraid. There’s no right answer in fashion." -#GDragon https://t.co/quT3aU1jJc 1 hour ago

king_ismoh

Haaland RT @baba_Omoloro: Dear CORPERS, Except for Access Bank users, others should have seen the alert. Please, take ₦4700 from the money to b… 1 hour ago

heatherklus

heatheronormative The only acceptable answer for Amanda not being your favorite contestant on King of the Nerds is building a package… https://t.co/YiOOxE0pDJ 1 hour ago

mainwaring79

Im-On-Tilt @MrPoliTweets @deanslist6 @CNN So can you tell me how concerned King Don was in corruption BEFORE Biden was in the… https://t.co/Q16hVT1BTz 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.