Is King the answer for Utd? 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:42s - Published Is King the answer for Utd? Eni Aluko wonders why Manchester United are moving for Joshua King when players like Edinson Cavani may be available. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Garf 🗣 @FPLCougars Absolutely. What a joke. Smacks of desperation. If we believe the following were available; Rondon Ki… https://t.co/WEj03364RX 30 minutes ago Mandy Kilpatrick RT @stixsandstones: @CraigCo62 @MandyKilpatric4 Many country's in the world are ruled! Those dictators don't have to answer to anyone! Stan… 56 minutes ago Awhysofficial_ RT @UgwunnaEjikem: Lil Wayne is such a mood... "I'm into me and me alone"🤣🤣 That last question tho💀 I'd have loved to hear his answer.… 58 minutes ago Negatron2.0 RT @rise_alien: You don't have to ask what would happen if Obama did 1/2 of Trump's shit What would happen if YOU did it? - Find out when… 1 hour ago Chuchuu RT @soompi: "Don’t be afraid. There’s no right answer in fashion." -#GDragon https://t.co/quT3aU1jJc 1 hour ago Haaland RT @baba_Omoloro: Dear CORPERS, Except for Access Bank users, others should have seen the alert. Please, take ₦4700 from the money to b… 1 hour ago heatheronormative The only acceptable answer for Amanda not being your favorite contestant on King of the Nerds is building a package… https://t.co/YiOOxE0pDJ 1 hour ago Im-On-Tilt @MrPoliTweets @deanslist6 @CNN So can you tell me how concerned King Don was in corruption BEFORE Biden was in the… https://t.co/Q16hVT1BTz 1 hour ago