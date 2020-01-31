Flu bigger than coronavirus

Global  

The flu is a bigger threat than coronavirus in the United States.

It has killed more than 8,000 Americans since the start of the current flu season.

11 people have died in Southern Nevada and more than 800 have been hospitalized.
