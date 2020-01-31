Global  

First coronavirus cases hit UK as evacuees arrive

Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain, England&apos;s chief medical officer said on Friday.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
